Vladimir Putin’s a busy guy, apparently. Of late, he’s been a warmonger extraordinaire, and although his former political allies appear to be jumping ship, the (alleged) women in his life continue to support him. That includes a recent breaking-of-the-silence by his alleged long-term girlfriend, former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabayeva, who was sanctioned last year by the U.S., which also reportedly froze some of her assets. Alina recently spoke out in favor of Russian State media to continue supporting Putin’s war on Ukraine. Although she reportedly left Russia for Switzerland (due to this war, perhaps?), she and Vlad reportedly have at least three children together.

Putin is also married (and has been since 1983) to Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya, although that hasn’t stopped this news from surfacing. And as one can see from the photo here, Alina actually made Vlad smile in public at one point. However, a new report from The Guardian reveals that another alleged lover of Putin may be hiding some of his assets, and she (Svetlana Krivonogikh) has now been sanctioned by the U.K. Svetlana is reportedly also the mother of one of Putin’s children, but here’s what The Guardian reported of the sanctions:

The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company. But what appears to be the most pointed and personal measure concerned Krivonogikh, a Russian national who worked as a cleaner in the 1990s before meeting Putin in St Petersburg. The Russian investigative website Proekt claims Putin is the father of Krivonogikh’s daughter Luiza.

Svetlana’s newfound wealth surfaced in the 2021 Pandora Papers leak, which indicated that she possesses vast offshore resources and purchased a luxury Monaco apartment as of 2003, which is also the year that her child was born. She, like Alina, is active in urging Russian State media to “promote” Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the Daily Mail previously revealed, Svetlana is 47 years old and underwent a rags-to-riches story when she crossed paths with Putin, who’s now 69 and still giving Leo a run for his money.

Thus far, there has been no comment from the Kremlin on his alleged relationship with Svetlana or the U.K. sanctions against her.

(Via The Guardian & Daily Mail)