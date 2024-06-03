On a cold February day this past winter, an “immersive” Willy Wonka exhibit was hosted in a warehouse in Glasgow, which already sounds risky enough, but nobody knew that the events of that day would permanently alter John Stamos’ IMDB page forever.

The unofficial event was expected to have candy, colors, and some good old-fashioned family fun, but families were met with the exact opposite. The ordeal quickly made the rounds on the internet, so it was only a matter of time before a musical about it was made. Who knew it would be so soon, though?

A live musical titled Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Parody Musical, is in the works, and a demo of one of the songs featuring John Stamos was released today. Clearly, all those years of Beach Boys hangs has impacted him positively.

The opening number traces the downfall of civilization back to the infamous event in Glasgow, obviously. “After playing Willy Wonka in concert at the Hollywood Bowl, I was happy to join in when that event’s director, Richard Kraft, asked me to record a demo of the opening number to his upcoming stage show, Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Parody Musical, spoofing the Wonka rip-off fiasco in Glasgow,” Stamos said in a statment. “Any opportunity to sing a batsh*t crazy song about The End of Days and to be pelted by candy is something to savor,” he added.

The number features lyrical gems like “Having no fudge meant humanity’s judgment” and “the world was wiped clean thanks to two jellybeans” so you can get the vibe they are going for here. Music and lyrics for the title track were written by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The musical is set to debut at Edinburgh Fringe Fest at the Pleasance King Dome from Aug. 9-26th. Check out Stamos’ track below:

