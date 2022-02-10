Enthusiasm for the Wordle game can’t be stopped, it seems. Everyone and their mom appears to be into this wordplay game, in which people arrange blocks to form words, and it’s ever so simple but ever so addictive. It’s a way to amuse oneself for a few minutes each day and not worry about all the threatening chaos that lurks outside in the world. That’s not even an exaggeration these days, but Wordle (invented by Josh Wardle, who recently sold the game to the New York Times) has upset (more than) a few devotees.

Nope, there hasn’t been a price attached to the game, as of yet, but maybe some of the many upcoming copycats will hold some allure now because Wordle fans (via The Verge) are rather flummoxed that their statistics seem to be borked. This includes winning streaks, which takes away the feeling of sweet victory over friends and family.

The New York Times acknowledged this problem. “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today,” the publication tweeted. “Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more #Wordle updates.”

Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your "current streak" has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more #Wordle updates. — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) February 10, 2022

Let’s just say that things are getting a little dramatic out there.

Wordle now on NY Times site but didn’t keep my streak… grr pic.twitter.com/aftjyvmNfy — 𝙲𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚐 𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚗 (@CraigAllenCBR) February 10, 2022

Honestly the NYT killing my Wordle streak is worse than their worst op-eds. pic.twitter.com/hTNBM5kDL7 — Sacha Judd (@sachajudd) February 10, 2022

So I still have 💯 win but Wordle moving to NYT means it reset my 39 day streak to 1 😭 I'm still counting it as a 100 streak when I hit 61 on NYT 🤞😝 pic.twitter.com/czKepKUbKh — Please pre-order IMAGINABLE! ❤️ (@avantgame) February 10, 2022

Well, looks like @nytimes kept my 100% win stat … but decided my streak needed to restart. Wordle is dead, long live Wordle. pic.twitter.com/BtFD6npqVL — Justyn Melrose (@JustynLJMelrose) February 10, 2022

New York Times reset my wordle streak, I fucking hate capitalism — Joey, Scorbunny-suited 🐰 (@JoeyBuckaroo) February 10, 2022

THE FUCKING NYT WORDLE UPDATE RESET MY STREAK I HAVENT MISSED OR FAILED A WORDLE IM GONNA KM$ 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K8dI7aJx7k — jin back on zine grind (@out_for_lunch_) February 10, 2022

the New York Times officially owns wordle and my fucking streak is gone now because they changed it all but my stats are still there 🤬 I already did it earlier but I went back and it was all different so I had to redo it. pic.twitter.com/kYqMnGRZ6I — alena 🦋 (@irrelevantalena) February 10, 2022

It’s only a game, right? Time to meditate over lost Wordle streaks.

(Via The Verge)