On Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — who was caught in November on a hot mic declaring that Republicans “are toast” — awkwardly perched next to President Trump while he plugged alleged pedophile Roy Moore’s Alabama Senate race during a meeting with GOP congressmen. Trump, of course, has officially endorsed Moore, and the RNC has resumed funding for his campaign, despite the many allegations of sexual misconduct at hand.

For Flake, the awkward act of sitting next to Trump as he bragged about Republican “unity” (and stated, “We don’t want to have a liberal Democrat in Alabama, believe me”) must have been too much to bear. As a result, Flake decided to symbolically donate to Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, and the GOP senator then tweeted the evidence.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Yes, that’s a whopping $100 check, so there was some of this happening….

$100? Dude, c'mon. — Parry Headrick 👁️ (@pheadrick) December 5, 2017

Not only that, but Flake’s replies are full of people who recognized his gesture of stepping out of party lines and standing against Moore, yet they delivered the same response.