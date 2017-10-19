Getty Image

Even in spite of her ratings woes, Megyn Kelly has emerged as a prominent voice during the continued fallout of the revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s years of sexual harassment and assault. Kelly, of course, is no stranger to the subject — she reportedly dealt with sexual harassment from CEO Roger Ailes during her tenure at Fox News. She continued speaking out about Weinstein and sexual harassment at large this week in an op-ed for Time.

Kelly opens by lamenting how past high-profile instances of sexual harassment didn’t lead to change in the many different industries in which sexual harassment is a well-documented phenomena. Kelly then outlines what still needs to happen before the problem can really be fought. Citing examples by other women, like the actress Mayim Bialik, Kelly notes how harmful it is to blame the victim, even indirectly or unintentionally. Secondly, she mentions that even when women fight back and go through official channels, like complaining to their human resources department, the harasser might not see consequences:

“The thing that keeps harassment targets quiet, in my view, is not that they do not know their options. It’s that they know their options stink.”

What’s important, Kelly writes, is that more women have positions of power and influence in the workplace. Equally important is whether victim feels safe approaching a superior (for reporting purposes) in the first place. But Kelly points out that nothing will change unless men change:

Perhaps the most critical solution lies in partnership with the men. The harassers must stop; we know this. But male titans of industry must stand up for decency. Shout it from the rooftops and whisper it in the bars when women aren’t around, because we don’t often get invited to the late-night drinks where those conversations happen. Those are the moments. Women alone cannot change the culture. We need men. Evolved ones. Kind ones. Brave and scared ones, like those who fear expulsion from the fraternity if they object to a male colleague’s bad behavior.

Kelly closes by saying that stamping out sexual harassment isn’t a battle of the sexes, but rather a battle over ethics and morals. She asks, “Which side are you on?”

(Via Time)