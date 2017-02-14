HBO

“I’m sorry things are going well for me and they’re rough for you right now,” Pete Holmes’ estranged wife Jessica tells him in an episode of Crashing, a new HBO comedy created by and starring Holmes as a fictional, slightly younger version of himself.

“I’m doing okay, actually,” Pete tells her. “Honestly, I have no money, but I’m having the best time of my life.”

This isn’t a defensive boast from a man whose marriage fell apart when he caught his wife having an affair, and who is technically homeless, since Jessica (Lauren Lapkus) was supporting both of them during his fumbling attempts to break into stand-up comedy. This is a sincere, understandable assessment of the entertaining, and surprisingly successful, comedy hobo odyssey Pete finds himself on after he leaves Jessica and their suburban house behind. It’s awful that he’s lost the love of his life — and, as someone brought up in a devoutly Christian family, the only woman he’s ever been with — but the wreckage of his personal life winds up being the best thing that ever could have happened to his professional one.

The break-up turns Pete from a comedy dabbler into someone who literally has nothing else to think about, especially once his housing situation is temporarily solved by bunking with more successful comedians like Artie Lange, TJ Miller, and Sarah Silverman — all playing versions of themselves that Holmes and executive producer Judd Apatow insist are very close to how they are in real life. Pete’s hosts not only give him a place to sleep for a few nights, but offer him advice on life and comedy, helping him become better at both in the process.

So Crashing (it debuts Sunday night at 10:30; I’ve seen the first six episodes) has to simultaneously chronicle the end of Pete’s marriage and the true birth of his career. Unsurprisingly, given what comedy wonks Holmes and Apatow are, it’s a lot more interesting on the latter than the former.