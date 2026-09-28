Watch Kashus Culpepper Bring “Til The Sun Goes Down,” To Honda Stage

In partnership with Honda Stage, country soul crooner Kashus Culpepper brought his smoky, textured voice to UPROXX’s FYI Studios delivering a rendition of “Til The Sun Goes Down,” an uptempo cut from his latest EP Act I: Summer Nights.

On our XR stage, which rendered live visuals in real time off his movements and vocals, captured in-camera, Culpepper’s performance came to life. The visuals echoed his movements against a cinematic environment meant to evoke the warmth of, as the song title suggests, a sunset. As the song hits the chorus, Culpepper stacks into something akin to a choir, beckoning you to get up and dance.

As the song builds in intensity, so do the visuals, the sunset-inspired colors shift between bleeding tones of red, orange, and yellow. It’s an interesting look for Culpepper, whose visuals rarely get this psychedelic. His brand of church soul, blues, and southern rock has stayed pretty naturalistic up to this point in his career. The visuals also give us a glimpse into how vivid his sonic world has been all along: “To see it on the screen… exactly how I saw it in my head, it’s really dope man,” Culpepper tells us.

Check out Culpepper’s live rendition of “Til The Sun Goes Down,” in the video above.

About Honda Stage

Honda Stage is the brand’s flagship platform for music, culture, and emerging talent. Building on Honda’s deep foundation of celebrating breakthrough artists and their journeys of discovery as they pursue their dreams, Honda Stage offers exclusive content and live experiences where fans can delve deeper into what inspires these artists. From breakout moments to unique expressions of fashion, dance and music culture, Honda Stage showcases their creativity, passion, and drive to make it big.