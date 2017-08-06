FX/Hulu

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and FX’s Atlanta were the biggest winners at this year’s Television Critics Association Awards.

At an untelevised ceremony tonight in Beverly Hills, the TCA named Hulu’s dystopian sci-fi drama their Program of the Year, while also giving it the Outstanding Achievement in Drama award.

The perpetually surprising Atlanta, meanwhile, also won two awards, for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and then a comedy individual award for creator/star Donald Glover.

HBO’s star-studded Big Little Lies won the movies/miniseries category, while Oscar-winning documentary O.J.: Made In America added another trophy to its collection with its win in the news and information category.

The most gratifying win from this corner was Carrie Coon making TCA history as the first performer to win an award for two shows in the same year, as she won the drama individual trophy for her work on both The Leftovers and Fargo.

Though the TCA’s tastes tend to run more towards cable and streaming shows these days, traditional broadcasters won several notable awards. ABC’s wonderful family comedy Speechless won for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming, while NBC’s This Is Us won the Outstanding New Program race. (Beating both Atlanta and Handmaid’s, as voters elected to share the wealth when they could.) And the group’s two legacy awards also went to over-the-air shows: PBS documentarian Ken Burns won the Career Achievment Award, while Seinfeld won the Heritage Award, which is more or less the TCA’s equivalent of a Hall of Fame entry.

The full list of winners from tonight’s ceremony, hosted by Kristin Chenoweth:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Carrie Coon (THE LEFTOVERS & FARGO, HBO & FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Donald Glover (ATLANTA, FX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: LEAH REMINI: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE AFTERMATH (A&E)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: SPEECHLESS (ABC)

Outstanding New Program: THIS IS US (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: BIG LITTLE LIES (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: ATLANTA (FX)

Program of the Year: THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu)

Career Achievement Award: Ken Burns

Heritage Award: SEINFELD (NBC)