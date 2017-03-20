Getty Image

White Supremacist/Nazi Richard Spencer’s continuing misfortune sparked a few Internet celebrations last week. First, he lost tax-exempt status for his National Policy Institute (NPI) “think tank,” which complicates any future “Heil Trump!” parties for the group. He also earned the ire of Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, who referred to him as “a very educated c*nt.” Yet these indignities were lukewarm compared to how Spencer tried to invoke a Cabaret song and earned serious comeuppance from one of the composer’s relatives.

Everything started innocently enough when Bloomberg View Columnist Eli Lake tweeted a link to a story about how Western unity can defeat Russian tactics. Spencer was itching to start a fight and asked, “Who is ‘we’?”

Lake wasn’t interested and delivered the barest of answers: “Patriots.”

Spencer then tried to accuse Lake of political impropriety, and this effort went nowhere productive.

I have never had my drinks paid for by a lobbyist for a foreign government. Can you say the same? https://t.co/mLloOaxLs3 — Richard 🥛 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) March 18, 2017

However, Talking Points Memo Editor Josh Marshall was ready to pick up the baton. He tweeted, “You’re a Nazi & a stain on this country’s greatness.”

You're a Nazi & a stain on this country's greatness. I can say that. https://t.co/fMDgiKPDDT — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 18, 2017

In response, Spencer only had a lame porn joke to offer.