News Editor
03.19.17

White Supremacist/Nazi Richard Spencer’s continuing misfortune sparked a few Internet celebrations last week. First, he lost tax-exempt status for his National Policy Institute (NPI) “think tank,” which complicates any future “Heil Trump!” parties for the group. He also earned the ire of Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, who referred to him as “a very educated c*nt.” Yet these indignities were lukewarm compared to how Spencer tried to invoke a Cabaret song and earned serious comeuppance from one of the composer’s relatives.

Everything started innocently enough when Bloomberg View Columnist Eli Lake tweeted a link to a story about how Western unity can defeat Russian tactics. Spencer was itching to start a fight and asked, “Who is ‘we’?”

Lake wasn’t interested and delivered the barest of answers: “Patriots.”

Spencer then tried to accuse Lake of political impropriety, and this effort went nowhere productive.

However, Talking Points Memo Editor Josh Marshall was ready to pick up the baton. He tweeted, “You’re a Nazi & a stain on this country’s greatness.”

In response, Spencer only had a lame porn joke to offer.

