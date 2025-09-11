Music Videos Just Had Their Super Bowl Moment – Don’t Miss The Next

The 2025 VMAs proved what we’ve known all along: music videos belong on TV.

The show posted a 42% year-over-year surge, with 5.5 million viewers across CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, its best performance since 2019.

That’s the influence and impact of music videos. These aren’t “content” made to be lazily engaged with and fill feeds. These provide significant connections to fan-favorite artists and songs, as well as substantial statements from iconic creative visionaries.

Music videos command attention and fuel obsession. Because fans care, they watch, remix, and debate. They show up on prime time not just for spectacle, but because they’re emotionally invested.

And the VMAs translated that energy. That full-choir moment with Alex Warren? That was a cultural moment made possible by music videos – their reach, their resonance, their relevance.

Even up against a network juggernaut, music videos performed, going head-to-head with Sunday Night Football. Most shows would’ve been buried, but music videos gave people a reason to choose culture over sports competition.