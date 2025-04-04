It’s Coachella month, and among the acts heading out to the desert in a couple weeks is Jessie Murph (who’s performing on the 13th and 20th). She’ll have some new music to bring to the festival stage, too, as today (April 4), she shared a fresh single, “Gucci Mane.”

The track interpolates Mane’s “Lemonade” and it sees her flexing her country storytelling abilities, starting the first verse, “I’m from Alabama, I’m ’bout 4’11” / I’ve got a sh*tty father and I’d like to go to Heaven / Internally, I’m scrappy, but I’m afraid to fight / I prefer to keep my hoops in. so I stay in at night.”

A press release teases that Murph has “a whole lot more to come” “very soon.”

In a 2024 interview with Uproxx, Murph described when she first got a big reaction to her singing, saying, “I think I was 11, and I posted a video on YouTube of me singing ‘Titanium,’ and I remember it got like 24,000 views. I remember being so freaked out and excited about that. I think that was the first moment that I was like, ‘Whoa, I could really do this if I work hard enough.’ I always wanted to be a singer, but growing up, especially in Alabama, everybody’s like, ‘That is not realistic.'”

