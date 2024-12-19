Lady Gaga has headlined Coachella once before, in 2017 when she filled in for Beyoncé, who postponed her performance after announcing she was pregnant with twins. The “Bad Romance” singer had less than a month to prepare for her set, however, so when she headlines the music festival for a second time in 2025, she’s ready to give the Little Monsters the full Lady Gaga experience.

“I really wanted to be there for music fans, and at the time there was all this excitement to be able to film bits of A Star Is Born at Coachella,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “But I only had two weeks [to prepare for the show]. And so to design a stage, to have it made, all of those things — I didn’t have the time to totally do what I really wanted to do. I love music. I love performing. I love music fans. And I was so excited to film pieces of our movie there. So I did it, and I loved it. But you know when you have a vision in your mind of how you want to do something? It’s time to make it happen.”

Gaga called music festivals “part of the community of music,” continuing, “I used to go to Bonnaroo a lot, actually, when I was younger. It’s a place to just put pause on everything for a minute. You fall into everybody around you, and you fall into the music and the lights. I don’t think there’s anything that’s affected me as deeply in my life as live music.” She added, “There’s something for me that’s religion about it.”

Along with Gaga, Coachella 2025 will be headlined by Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. The festival takes place during the weekends of April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20.