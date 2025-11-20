Jessie Murph recently dropped the deluxe edition of her album Sex Hysteria, and press materials noted the expanded project would be accompanied by a short film that “will serve as an extension of the creative world Jessie has built around Sex Hysteria and her ‘1965’ music video.” At last, the visual has arrived.

Today (November 20), Murph released Sex Hysteria The End (watch the age-restricted video here; there’s nudity). The ten-minute film focuses on the parallel narratives of Jessie and a young fan named Charlotte and is scored by the eight new songs from the deluxe album. A press release notes the film “explores themes of transformation and freedom, using the metaphor of caged birds evolving into butterflies to represent her journey from feeling trapped by her past to recognizing her capacity for change.”

Watch Sex Hysteria The End here.