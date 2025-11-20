Jessie Murph recently dropped the deluxe edition of her album Sex Hysteria, and press materials noted the expanded project would be accompanied by a short film that “will serve as an extension of the creative world Jessie has built around Sex Hysteria and her ‘1965’ music video.” At last, the visual has arrived.
Today (November 20), Murph released Sex Hysteria The End (watch the age-restricted video here; there’s nudity). The ten-minute film focuses on the parallel narratives of Jessie and a young fan named Charlotte and is scored by the eight new songs from the deluxe album. A press release notes the film “explores themes of transformation and freedom, using the metaphor of caged birds evolving into butterflies to represent her journey from feeling trapped by her past to recognizing her capacity for change.”
Watch Sex Hysteria The End here.
Jessie Murph’s Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) Album Cover Artwork
Jessie Murph’s Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. “Gucci Mane”
2. “1965”
3. “Couldn’t Be Worse”
4. “A Little Too Drunk”
5. “Bad As The Rest”
6. “Touch Me Like A Gangster”
7. “Heroin”
8. “I Like How I Look”
9. “Ain’t But A Thing”
10. “The Man That Came Back”
11. “Sex Hysteria”
12. “Donuts” Feat. Gucci Mane
13. “Blue Strips” Feat. Sexyy Red
14. “Best Behavior” Feat. Lil Baby
15. “Ur Bill Is Big As Fuck”
16. “I Stay I Leave I Love I Lose”
17. “Wildflowers And Wine”
18. “Easy Sunday Living”
19. “Forever” Feat. 6lack
20. “No Chance”
21. “I’m Not There For You”
22. “Outside”
23. “Certain Kind Of Love”
Jessie Murph’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
11/20/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
11/22/2025 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall
12/02/2025 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/05/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome (iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/08/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/09/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/12/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025)
02/28/2026 — Tempe, Arizona @ Extra Innings Festival
06/11-13/2026 — Decatur, Alabama @ Rock The South
06/18-20/2026 — Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgates N’ Tallboys
Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.