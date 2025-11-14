This summer, Jessie Murph dropped her second album, Sex Hysteria (in addition to performing at Uproxx’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0). There’s more to the album, it turns out, as today (November 14), she shared a deluxe edition, which adds eight new songs.
Among them are some she’s shared already, like the early fan-favorite “I’m Not There For You.” Also in the batch is the 6lack collaboration “Forever.” The expanded album is also set to be accompanied “by a visual companion piece which will serve as an extension of the creative world Jessie has built around Sex Hysteria and her ‘1965’ music video,” per a press release.
Listen to “Wildflowers And Wine” above.
Jessie Murph’s Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) Album Cover Artwork
Jessie Murph’s Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. “Gucci Mane”
2. “1965”
3. “Couldn’t Be Worse”
4. “A Little Too Drunk”
5. “Bad As The Rest”
6. “Touch Me Like A Gangster”
7. “Heroin”
8. “I Like How I Look”
9. “Ain’t But A Thing”
10. “The Man That Came Back”
11. “Sex Hysteria”
12. “Donuts” Feat. Gucci Mane
13. “Blue Strips” Feat. Sexyy Red
14. “Best Behavior” Feat. Lil Baby
15. “Ur Bill Is Big As Fuck”
16. “I Stay I Leave I Love I Lose”
17. “Wildflowers And Wine”
18. “Easy Sunday Living”
19. “Forever” Feat. 6lack
20. “No Chance”
21. “I’m Not There For You”
22. “Outside”
23. “Certain Kind Of Love”
Jessie Murph’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
11/14/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/15/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/19/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
11/20/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
11/22/2025 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall
12/02/2025 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/05/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome (iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/08/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/09/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/12/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025)
02/28/2026 — Tempe, Arizona @ Extra Innings Festival
06/11-13/2026 — Decatur, Alabama @ Rock The South
06/18-20/2026 — Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgates N’ Tallboys
Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.