This summer, Jessie Murph dropped her second album, Sex Hysteria (in addition to performing at Uproxx’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0). There’s more to the album, it turns out, as today (November 14), she shared a deluxe edition, which adds eight new songs.

Among them are some she’s shared already, like the early fan-favorite “I’m Not There For You.” Also in the batch is the 6lack collaboration “Forever.” The expanded album is also set to be accompanied “by a visual companion piece which will serve as an extension of the creative world Jessie has built around Sex Hysteria and her ‘1965’ music video,” per a press release.

Listen to “Wildflowers And Wine” above.