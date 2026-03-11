This month marks two years since Kacey Musgraves’ latest album, Deeper Well. Well, she’s ready to follow that up, as today (March 11), she announced a new LP, Middle Of Nowhere.

The project features Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Gregory Alan Isakov. For the lead single, though, Musgraves went with one of the solo cuts, “Dry Spell.” Lyrically, Musgraves all but directly says that she’s craving some physical intimacy with lines like, “It’s been a real long 335 days / And the last time, it wasn’t good anyway / I’m so lonely, lonely with a capital ‘H’ / If you know what I mean, I’ve been sitting on the washing machine.”

In a statement, Musgraves says of the album:

“The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life, and I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else. I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional. We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define where or whatever is next. I became so at ease with being in the ‘middle of nowhere’ in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined. I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into myself in different ways; horses, humor, writing with my early collaborators again, and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.”

A press release notes the album title was inspired by a sign in her small Texas hometown that reads, “Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere.”

Watch the “Dry Spell” video above. Below, find the Middle Of Nowhere cover art and tracklist.