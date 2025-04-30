For Kacey Musgraves, there’s no place like home. Both her home state of Texas and her musical home, Lost Highway Records. The label signed Musgraves in 2011, but before she could release her debut album, 2012’s Grammy-winning Same Trailer Different Park, it was absorbed by Mercury Nashville.

But now Lost Highway Records has returned with backing from Interscope Geffen A&M, and on Wednesday (April 30), it was announced that Musgraves signed with the Nashville-based label.

Musgraves said in a statement:

“Lost Highway was always a musical stable for artists who might be considered outliers or outlaws; those who live on the fringe. In 2011, when other record labels questioned my songwriting and my more traditional country sound, Lost Highway believed in me, signing me to my first label deal and helped me take my music around the world. That journey has now come full circle in such a special way with [chairman & CEO] John Janick and Interscope and I’m deeply honored to be able to once again call Lost Highway my musical home.”

Appropriately, her first single for Lost Highway is a cover of “Lost Highway,” a song made famous by Hank Williams. You can listen to it above (the adorable cowboy hat-wearing armadillo in the artwork wants you to).