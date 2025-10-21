Those in the Lexington, Kentucky area, or country fans looking for an excuse to visit next summer, are in for a treat: The lineup for the 2026 edition of the Railbird Festival was just announced and there’s some alluring talent heading to the city’s The Infield At Red Mile next June 6 and 7.

The first day is led by The Lumineers and will also feature Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Stephen Wilson Jr., Watchhouse, The Wallflowers, Robert Earl Keen, Waylon Wyatt, Mountain Grass Unit, Hazlett, Ken Pomeroy, Laci Kaye Booth, Sons Of Habit, John R. Miller, and Colton Bowlin.

Sunday features Tyler Childers and additionally includes Zach Top, Ella Langley, Muscadine Bloodline, Houndmouth, Shane Smith & The Saints, Shakey Graves, Margo Price, Evan Honer, Willow Avalon, Braxton Keith, The Creekers, Kashus Culpepper, Carter Faith, Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays, and Tyce Delk.

Tickets go on sale on October 22 at noon ET. The lowest-price 2-day GA tickets will be available at the start, and then prices will increase at 1 p.m. ET. Those interested can find more information and sign up for reminders on the festival website, where there is more about ticket options and accommodations.

Check out the full lineup poster below.