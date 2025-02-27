Portland, Maine has long been a favorite summer tourism destination, and now there’s another reason to visit the New England city this year: The inaugural edition of the new Back Cove Music & Arts Festival will run from August 2 to 3, at Portland’s waterfront Payson Park.

The 2025 lineup is led by headliners Jack White and Lord Huron, as well as André 3000, Turnpike Troubadors, Lucy Dacus, and more.

There’s a local pre-sale active now until March 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Then, the general on-sale for two-day and single-day GA and VIP tickets starts March 6 at noon ET, via the festival website.

The festival is presented by GoodWorks and Shore Sound Entertainment. In a statement, Shore Sound’s Jordan Wolowitz and GoodWorks’ Tyler Grill say, “Producing a music and arts festival with the city of Portland is a great privilege for us. Portland is made up of an incredible community of creatives, home to a world class food and beverage scene, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s in one of the most beautiful areas in the country. We are thrilled to introduce the Back Cove Music & Arts Festival to the city, and through it, put a focus on the musicians, restaurants, food-trucks, breweries, and artists that make Portland and the great state of Maine such a special place.”

Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.