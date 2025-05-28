Shaboozey turned heads, including his own, at the 2025 American Music Awards this past weekend. While presenting an award alongside fellow country singer Megan Moroney, Shaboozey had a visible side-eyed reaction when Moroney made a comment about how the Carter family “basically invented country music.”

Later, he took to X to explain, “When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased…,” and, “The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.”

Just because he didn’t agree with what Moroney said, though, doesn’t mean he had any ill will against her.

In the comments of one of her recent Instagram posts (as Deadline notes), Shaboozey wrote:

“Just want to clear something up: my reaction at the AMAs had nothing to do with Megan Moroney! She’s an incredibly talented, hardworking artist who’s doing amazing things for country music and I’ve got nothing but respect for her. I’ve seen some hateful comments directed at her today, and that’s not what this moment was about. Let’s not twist the message – she is amazing and someone who represents the country community in the highest light!”

So, if you’re picking on Moroney to defend Shaboozey’s honor, leave her alone.