In the eyes of fans, Shaboozey is a country music rookie. However, before his “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” success, Shaboozey’s career dated back to 2014. His love for the genre runs even further back.

But tonight (May 26), Shaboozey’s knowledge of country was put to the test. During the 2025 American Music Awards, Shaboozey took to the stage as a category presenter. Before handing off the award for Favorite Country Duo Or Group, co-presenter Megan Moroney informed Shaboozey of some country music history and the genre’s supposed founding family–the Carters.

“That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family,” said the singer. “Who basically invented country music.”

But based on Shaboozey’s hilarious reaction (viewable here), he does not seem to agree with Moroney’s declaration. While Shaboozey is familiar with the Carter family as a Cowboy Carter collaborator of Beyoncé (Knowles-Carter), he appears to have some hesitation in crowning the other Carters (the Carter Family, Carter Sisters, June Carter Cash, or Carlene Carter).

Well, Shaboozey is going to need a double shot of whiskey soon now that the momentary facial reaction has sparked a viral debate across social platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).