Zach Bryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. What he’s been thinking about lately is some heavy stuff. Specifically, Bryan has confronted his relationship with fame, anxiety, and alcohol.
In an Instagram post shared last night (November 18), Bryan wrote in the caption, “In no way is this a greater than thou sentiment and I’m aware I am one of the luckiest men alive. I pray people don’t take this as me taking my blessings for granted. I wanted to share this because I feel like a lot of people go through mental struggles at times and feel alone in them, which leads plenty to suffer in silence. Here’s me on mental health. I hope it helps someone struggling to find words when they’re down on their luck.”
The post itself is a letter from Bryan, in which he reveals he’s been sober for two months. It starts, “Recently, I went on a motorcycle trip across the country. For 20 days, I camped and rode looking for a solution. At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington thinking, ‘I really need some f*cking help.'” He later writes, “I haven’t touched alcohol for nearly two months now- something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively. My family supported every step I took. Conversations about the future, kids one day, my health and Sammy’s happiness made me prioritize not only myself, but my entire family.”
Read the full letter below.
“On mental health,
Recently, I went on a motorcycle trip across the country. For 20 days, I camped and rode looking for a solution. At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington thinking, ‘I really need some f*cking help.’
Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn’t fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person. I was not content but I also feared showing weakness because that’s not who I am or how I was raised. To charge forward and to never settle was the motto.
I was stuck in a perpetual discontent that led me to always reaching for alcohol, not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me always needing its void filled.
I had been lied about and doxxed on the internet, I was helping a close friend through a severe mental break, one of my other best friends was put into a coma by a motorcycle accident, and I was touring the country playing five, sometimes six nights a week.
I was having earth-shattering panic attacks. The anxiety I felt was paralyzing and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out.
All that said; I went out of my way to find a therapist and made the conscious decision to do something about my toxic relationship with booze and how I cope with major life changes.
I haven’t touched alcohol for nearly two months now- something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively. My family supported every step I took. Conversations about the future, kids one day, my health and Sammy’s happiness made me prioritize not only myself, but my entire family.
I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole. There is nothing I need to get me by anymore. If you or any of your friends are too tough, too scared or too stubborn to reach out, know that the most stubborn dumbass on the planet did and didn’t regret it.
I don’t believe in absolutes. One day maybe, I’ll learn to control my habits, but for now; I just want to say it is okay to be weak at times and need help. God speed everyone! I pray this helps somebody.”