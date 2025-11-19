Zach Bryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. What he’s been thinking about lately is some heavy stuff. Specifically, Bryan has confronted his relationship with fame, anxiety, and alcohol.

In an Instagram post shared last night (November 18), Bryan wrote in the caption, “In no way is this a greater than thou sentiment and I’m aware I am one of the luckiest men alive. I pray people don’t take this as me taking my blessings for granted. I wanted to share this because I feel like a lot of people go through mental struggles at times and feel alone in them, which leads plenty to suffer in silence. Here’s me on mental health. I hope it helps someone struggling to find words when they’re down on their luck.”

The post itself is a letter from Bryan, in which he reveals he’s been sober for two months. It starts, “Recently, I went on a motorcycle trip across the country. For 20 days, I camped and rode looking for a solution. At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington thinking, ‘I really need some f*cking help.'” He later writes, “I haven’t touched alcohol for nearly two months now- something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively. My family supported every step I took. Conversations about the future, kids one day, my health and Sammy’s happiness made me prioritize not only myself, but my entire family.”

Read the full letter below.