Indiecast On The Taylor Swift Backlash

Steven and Ian begin by discussing Ian’s weekend plans to attend an emo festival in Las Vegas, and the awkwardness of talking about music with friends and family in real life. Then they discuss the reaction to the new Taylor Swift album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which has sparked a critical backlash and millions more record sales.

After that, they touch base on the Fantasy Albums Draft, including Steven’s most questionable pick, and then do a “yay or nay” on country bad boy Zach Bryan. In the mailbag, they discuss the state of live music on college campuses, and delve into the sexual appeal of former Fuel singer Brett Scallions.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album by blog-rock legends The Antlers and Steven heralds the comeback of multi-hyphenate indie-pop star Jay Som.

