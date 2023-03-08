Women’s History Month is officially here so you know we had to go big for the latest episode of Wom/n Worldwide.

Host Drew Dorsey is celebrating all of the wins made by women recently — from the stage to the screen, on the court, on the field, and on the track. We’re applauding acting icons like Michelle Yeoh, Jaime Lee Curtis, and Angela Bassett for their much-deserved awards season recognition because no matter who takes home the Oscar this month, they’ve all made history in one way or another. Speaking of, we had to celebrate the historic nominations of artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift at this year’s Grammys.

But Hollywood isn’t the only industry where women are making gains. March 8th marks International Women’s Day and the theme for this year’s celebration is “Embrace Equity.” So, naturally, we’re shouting out athletes in the WNBA, teams heading to this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, and drivers competing on the Indy circuit for doing just that. We’re also loving the work international activists like Yuliia Sachuk and Moud Goba and more are doing for women in Ukraine, the UK, Nigeria, and beyond, breaking down barriers for the disabled community, giving opportunities to asylum seekers, and helping women get on the ballot come election season.

Check out the full episode above.