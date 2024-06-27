Team Needs: Big Man Insurance, Another Creator, Deep Bench Depth

The New York Knicks have serious aspirations of winning the Eastern Conference on the heels of the 2023-24 campaign. New York made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and very well could have made it to the conference finals if not for a crazy rash of injuries that they could not overcome against the Indiana Pacers.

The team has an All-Star everything is built around in Jalen Brunson, and in the last few days, its core started to take shape around him, Julius Randle, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. New York acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday evening, they agreed to a lucrative contract extension with OG Anunoby. And even though there are now serious questions about whether they can keep Isaiah Hartenstein around going forward, there’s a plan and talent in place at Madison Square Garden, which started out with having two picks in Wednesday night’s first round back-to-back.

After trading the 24th pick to Washington for the 26th pick and a second rounder (No. 51), the Knicks flipped the 26th pick to Oklahoma City for five (5) future second rounders, leaving them with just the 25th selection to make a choice.

Per source: Thunder sending five seconds to New York for No. 26:

2025 most favorable Celtics/Grizzlies, 2026 Warriors

2027 Wolves, 2027 2nd most favorable of four teams (lol) — OKC/HOU/MIA/IND — and last and finally… a 2027 most favorable (OKC/HOU/MIA/IND). — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2024

With the No. 25 selection they went with a bit of a surprise, taking French guard Pacome Dadiet, who could be a draft-and-stash option for a team with a very tight cap situation.

Pacome Dadiet (No. 25 Overall), C+: Dadiet was a bit off the radar for most casual observers as an 18-year-old forward who played for Ratiopharm Ulm this season. While he wasn’t spectacular, he was able to contribute at an impressive level, and he has strong physical tools. He moves well without the ball on offense, and if he can overcome limited burst athletically, there’s a path to success.