The Villanova Knicks have added yet another Wildcat. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the New York Knicks agreed to a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire swingman Mikal Bridges, who will become the latest former Villanova standout to ply his trade at Madison Square Garden alongside Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TEGsIpoa3b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The news of the deal was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Ian Begley of SNY, with Begley reporting that Bridges told the Nets he wanted to go the the Knicks.

The Nets have traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/whfKZ66tmZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2024

Knicks have agreed to a deal to acquire Mikal Bridges, SNY sources say. Bridges informed Nets that he wanted to be a Knick earlier this week, sources say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 26, 2024

Wojnarowski brought the specifics of the draft capital making its way to Brooklyn, which includes first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031, along with a few other future picks and a pick swap in 2028.

The Knicks are sending four unprotected picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031) a 2025 protected Milwaukee first, a 2028 unprotected pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick for Mikal Bridges and a 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/E4pTq3wCMP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Bridges joined the Nets ahead of the 2023 trade deadline when Brooklyn sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. After impressing during his debut with the team, Bridges struggled as he shouldered a big load over the course of an entire season in 2023-24. At his best, he’s considered one of the league’s premier two-way wings, someone who can shoot and provide a little creation for both himself and others on offense, all while being a pest on the defensive end of the floor.

There are plenty of questions about what will come next for New York — primarily, it’s fair to wonder what this means for OG Anunoby, who is a free agent and wants a big deal but reportedly has not quite been on the same page with the Knicks. But for now, we can safely assume that Jay Wright is going to be watching a whole lot of New York basketball next year.