The ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Gameplay Deep Dive Will Make You Even More Excited For The Game

There have been a ton of words written over the last few days about the upcoming video game EA Sports College Football 25. The highly-anticipated release is the first college football video game since NCAA Football 14 came out more than a decade ago, and there’s been a slow drip of information that has gotten fans ready for the game to drop a little later this year — it’s slated to come out on July 19, although those who purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game comes out three days sooner.

On Friday, EA Sports gave fans a look at some of the new features in the game by dropping a gameplay trailer, which is voiced by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who appears in the game as an announcer.

The most important thing here — beyond the explanations of a lot of the little things that make this game unique (and, importantly, more than just Madden but with different teams in it) — is that you actually get to see the game and get a sense for what it’s going to look like when we all sit down and start playing it in a few weeks. Anyway, if you’d like to read more about what EA is cooking up from a gameplay perspective, you can head over to their blog right here.