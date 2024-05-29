While we are still a month and a half away from the release of EA Sports College Football 25, Wednesday brought a wave of news about the game that fans have been waiting for. After an event last week in Orlando, we were able to get an early opportunity to hop on the sticks and play the game, learning all about the new additions on the gameplay side. We also learned about what all is coming to Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory, and Road to the College Football Playoff.

It also brought some confirmation of the sights and sounds of the game, as EA Sports worked with the schools and ESPN to bring as real a presentation feel as possible. There will be two ESPN commentator teams in the game, with Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack calling “normal” games, while Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the biggest game of the week, as well as the College Football Playoff games. Kevin Conners will handle studio updates, and Desmond Howard will also make appearances, especially as part of Ultimate Team games.

As has long been the case, every school’s fight song is in the game, as well as a new theme, all performed by the DCI Blue Devils for EA Sports. However, what a lot of people wanted to know is what licensed songs will play in the stadiums, as EA Sports promised authentic atmospheres as part of their Homefield Advantage. There are six songs currently part of the game that will play in different scenarios, and for teams that use those songs in real life, they’ll use them in the same spots in the game. The songs we have confirmed are in the game are:

“Welcome to the Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses

“Sandstorm” – Darude

“Zombie Nation” – Kernkraft 400

“Tsunami” – DVBBS & Borgeous

“Mo Bamba” – Sheck Wes

“Iowa Wave Song” – Pat Green

As of now, “Enter Sandman” is not in the game (Metallica songs are very expensive) — sorry Virginia Tech fans — but EA Sports did note to UPROXX that this is not an exhaustive list and there was a chance for more songs to be added.