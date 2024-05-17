A big week for college football video game fans continued on Friday, as a day after getting a release date (July 19) and official cover reveals, we got out first look at the ‘EA Sports College Football 25′ gameplay trailer.

The trailer looks great, as you’d expect, and only raises the excitement for the game to finally get in our hands. As for gameplay details, it sounds like they aren’t trying to stray too far from the things we loved in the past. Homefield Advantage is back, as is Pre-Snap Recognition, as young players will struggle to see the field and play before the snap and road teams will get shaken (literally) by raucous road atmospheres. They’re also adding a Wear and Tear System that will wear players down as they take hits and exert energy, forcing strategic sub patterns to keep players fresh for the fourth quarter.

EA Sports also offered details on the game modes we will be getting in the new game as part of the trailer reveal.

The one longtime fans of the game care most about is Dynasty mode, which sounds like it will operate similarly to the old games, but with the addition of the transfer portal and being a bit more built out.

Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website.

Road To Glory mode also returns as the game’s player mode, once again with the added element of the transfer portal and NIL opportunities.

Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve.

Beyond those two classic modes, EA Sports is bringing their Ultimate Team format to the game, along with an online Road to the College Football Playoff mode where you rise in the rankings by taking down top teams.