The most anticipated sports video game release of the last decade is rapdily approaching, as EA Sports College Football 25 will revive the old NCAA Football franchise after more than 10 years away. After rumblings of a July release for the past few months, EA Sports confirmed a July 19 release date for the franchise and released the covers for the game.

The reason the game is finally back is that EA Sports is now able to pay the players — something they’ve always been willing to do, but were not been able to until recently as the NCAA enacted NIL policies. Because the active players are signed on to a licensing deal, the cover no longer has to be a former college football player. Last week, the PlayStation Store spoiled the cover release for the Deluxe Edition of the game, and while we all knew it was likely to feature active players, it still was somewhat jarring to see a college football game with current college football players on the cover.

On Thursday, EA Sports officially unveiled the two covers for the game, with the Deluxe Edition we already saw and the Standard Edition, which features a trio of current stars: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

The three cover stars provided brief thoughts in a release about their excitement to be on the cover of the game as college football finally returns to the video game landscape.

“EA SPORTS games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” said Edwards. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA SPORTS college football game and keep the tradition going.” “To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor. EA SPORTS games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25,” said Ewers. “I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it,” said Hunter. “I can’t wait to play and see myself, my teammates and my school in the game.”

More details about the game will be coming this week and later this month, but the Standard and Deluxe editions are available for pre-order, while EA Sports will also offer an MVP Bundle, which will get fans the Deluxe editions of College Football 25 and Madden 25, with 3-day early access to both games.