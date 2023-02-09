GameBoy And GameBoy Advance Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

As Nintendo continues to expand its library of online games available on the Nintendo Switch Online service, two consoles that have been sorely missing are the GameBoy and Gameboy Advanced. Both had very full libraries on previous Nintendo consoles but Switch owners were unfortunately left out to dry with no way to play their favorite portable game consoles. At least that was the case until Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nintendo announced that GameBoy and GameBoy Advanced Games would finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Players with the basic service would only be able to play GameBoy games while everyone with the Expansion Pass would be allowed to play GBA games. Here’s the full list coming to both consoles.

GameBoy:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2

Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

GameBoy Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3.

WarioWare Inc: MegaMicroGames

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

All games will have online multiplayer between friends. They also teased a few more games that will be coming in the future, such as Pokemon TCG and Fire Emblem.

This is really exciting. Some of these games have been getting harder to find over the years and both the GameBoy and GameBoy Advance have deep libraries for Nintendo to pull from. Hopefully, they will continue to support both console services and fill them with classic games for fans to play through.