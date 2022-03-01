Elden Ring is one of the most highly rated games of all time. As reviews have poured in for the game the consensus across the games industry is that it’s a gem with some going so far as to call it one of the best games ever made. While nobody is shocked From Software, the creators of Dark Souls, managed to make another hit game it is a little surprising to see how seemingly everyone in the gaming space has been talking about their latest hit in Elden Ring.

Among those talking about is A Song of Ice and Fire creator, George R.R. Martin, who actually contributed to the creation process of Elden Ring. While he wasn’t in the game studio every day coding the game himself, he did have a significant role in the world-building and lore of the Elden Ring universe. He knocked his assignment out of the park because one of the best parts of Elden Ring has been exploring to see what this strange land has to offer. That’s been part of why the game has been reviewing so well. Martin has been happy to see all of those positive reviews and mentioned in a post about the game on his blog that all of the positive reviews have been “music to his ears.”

“Once in a generation… masterpiece… beautiful and brutal… a sumptuous open world… ” Music to the ears. Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever. I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making ELDEN RING the landmark megahit that it is.

Elden Ring on the review score aggregation site, Metacritic, currently sits between a 95 and 97 across all platforms. This puts it among many all-time great games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario Galaxy. With how positively the game has been received we’re likely going to be hearing about this game for a long time. Martin and everyone at From Soft should be proud of what they’ve accomplished.