Now that PlayStation has announced the PlayStation VR 2 we can start getting excited about all the possibilities of what VR could look like on new hardware. Even more exciting is we don’t have to spend too much time imagining what that technology is going to look like in action.

Alongside the announcement of the PlayStation VR 2 we also got a teaser for a game that will be coming to the system, Horizon Call of the Mountain. The teaser didn’t give us too much to go on, but it shows us that this new game plans to let us see the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West in a new light. We’ll surely get some new characters as well as some returning ones making this a great experience for fans of the series.

The real question though is how much of this game is going to be focused on pushing the series forward and how much of it will feel like a tech demo for the new headset. Horizon is one of the most gorgeous-looking series of games out there. Everything in that world has incredible color and all of it is amazing to look at. It makes perfect sense to let us put on a VR headset and look at that world through our own eyes, but is that all this game plans to offer? Via PlayStation Blog.

We don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way, and we’ll be introducing you to the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain soon. We’re looking forward to welcoming VR fans into our wonderful Horizon community, and giving you all an unforgettable experience. Horizon Call of the Mountain has been proudly developed with the team at Firesprite, and we’ll soon be revealing more about what you can expect from the game. Until then, check out the teaser trailer!

We want to see the PlayStation VR 2 take a chance on VR and push the platform forward. Even if the game is a tech demo we’re hopeful it shows more than just visuals, but obviously, since this is just a teaser we don’t want to assume too much. We’ll just have to wait to see more in the future to learn more about what the game could be.