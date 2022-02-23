The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is either the best Zelda game or the worst. Okay, maybe that’s a little hyperbolic, but the discussion around the game almost always goes down that path. That’s because this is one of those games that took the established Zelda formula and made some major changes — Majora’s Mask is, in theory, one of the shortest games in the Zelda franchise. There are only four major dungeons and completing those four major dungeons is the only thing the player has to do to beat the game.

Where Majora’s Mask truly shines, however, is the side quests spread out throughout the world of Termina. There is maybe no game in the franchise besides Breath of the Wild full of the depth that exists in Majora’s Mask. There are plenty of side quests to keep the player throughout their journey and many of them have to be solved in creative ways using the game’s main mechanic, time loops. The player has three days to save Termina from impending doom, but they can reset back to the first day whenever they want using the Song of Time. This is also how the player will complete all the side quests, collect all the masks, and get an awesome reward at the end of the game.

This adventure is now available on the Nintendo Switch’s Online + Expansion Pack service. Anyone who wants to experience this classic, or maybe play through it for the first time, can now do so.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: $50 (Yearly subscription)

Release Date: February 25 (2/25)

Genre: Third-Person Action/Adventure

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Only playable through Nintendo’s Online service

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: No

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: No