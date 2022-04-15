Who doesn’t love a good golf game? Golf video games are usually very well received, whether they’re an ultra-realistic simulation or something straight out of an arcade. One of the best in the genre is the Mario Golf series. Mario has had a presence of some kind in golf ever since the NES, but what really put him on the green as one of gaming’s most well-known golfers was Mario Golf on the Nintendo 64.

Mario Golf wasn’t the wackiest golf game ever made, but it had a lot of fun details that made it feel very Mario. Not only did it keep matches fast-paced so players didn’t get bored, it would have goofy cutscenes that played after completing holes. It had a strong library of Mario characters to choose from and had a really fun crossover with a port for the Game Boy Color. It isn’t the best in the franchise, but it’s still beloved to this day thanks to nostalgia and some really strong mechanics that continue to hold up. We can now re-experience the classic on the Nintendo Switch thanks to Nintendo’s online service.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: $50 (Yearly subscription)

Release Date: April 14 (4/14)

Genre: Arcade Sports

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Only playable through Nintendo’s Online service

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Yes

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: No