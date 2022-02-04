Rockstar Confirms A New ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game Is In Development

The Grand Theft Auto IP is arguably the most valuable name in all of video games. The most recent game, Grand Theft Auto V, is the most profitable piece of media ever. This has largely been thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that doesn’t change how much people adore the GTA franchise.

The success of GTA V and GTA Online hasn’t stopped fans from asking about the next installment in the franchise. GTA V was released back in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The franchise is due a new entry and there have been rumors for years that a follow-up was in the works. Those rumors were finally confirmed on Friday when Rockstar announced that a new Grand Theft Auto game was indeed in the works.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

This is exciting news for fans of the GTA franchise and it sounds like Rockstar has finally found a direction for the next game in the series. Of course, a game entering development does not mean it will finish development any time soon — we have no idea when the new game is going to be anywhere close to done, and until a release date is announced, the only thing we can do is just be happy knowing a new game is on the way.

For anyone who worried that a new game being announced meant that support for GTA Online was no longer going to be a priority, they can put those fears to rest. Alongside the announcement that a new GTA is in development, Rockstar also gave an official release date for when GTA Online will make its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTAV and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, with new graphics modes, technical advancements, and much more. PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer GTAV Story Mode progress and GTA Online characters and progression at launch: https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/CUtWlzrQDw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

This makes sense, because a long as GTA Online keeps making money, there is no reason for Rockstar to stop supporting it.