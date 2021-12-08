‘GTA Online’ Has A New Story Featuring Exclusive Music From Dr. Dre

When Grand Theft Auto V was first released back in 2013, it set records as one of the best-selling media franchises ever. That said, nobody expected the game to last as long as it has. GTA V is just as popular now as it was back in 2013 and a huge reason for that is the game’s online mode, GTA Online. The concept was pretty simple: give players the opportunity to explore the fictional city of Los Santos in a sandbox environment while having a few missions they can play every once in a while.

The results of that simple idea turned GTA V into the most profitable piece of media ever made and GTA Online has people still logging on to play it all these years later. So it’s no surprise to see that the developers over at Rockstar are still finding new ways to support the game. Their latest update sees GTA Online bring back a GTA V favorite, Franklin, in a new set of story missions. Not only that, but these new missions are going to feature Dr. Dre as himself in the game. Rockstar is also telling us that this story will feature new exclusive music from Dre himself in the game. Via Rockstar Newswire:

“Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner. Stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire in the coming days for more info on The Contract, arriving December 15 to GTA Online — including details of an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles, and much more.”

A while back, Snoop Dogg revealed that Dre was working on new music for Grand Theft Auto. While he didn’t clarify what GTA game that was, it seems more than likely that he was referring to this upcoming GTA Online update.

This is all really exciting news. GTA fans have to be excited to see Franklin back in the fold after going so long without seeing him and we get new music from Dr. Dre on top of that. For anyone that’s big into GTA Online, this is going to be a must play update.