People Are Already Breaking Their TVs Playing ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’

Remember how fun Wii Sports was? The motion based sports game that was packaged with every Nintendo Wii took the world by storm as everyone fell in love with their little Mii avatars playing Tennis, Golf, Bowling, Boxing, and Baseball. With such wide range appeal it quickly became a game that everyone from the most hardcore gamers to grandparents who had never played a video game before were all gathering around to play Wii Sports together. Unfortunately, some people would take these light hearted games and try a little too hard.

When playing Wii Sports, there are constant reminders that the player doesn’t need to use full force while copying movements and to always wear the wrist strap. Some players though would ignore these and the results would involve their controller, the Wii Mote, flying out of their hands and straight into their TV. Viral images and videos of people smashing their flat screen TVs with Wii controllers were everywhere from mid-2000s message boards to local news stations.

So surely, with everyone fully aware of how silly it was that people kept smashing their TVs with Wii Remotes, now that Nintendo Switch Sports has been released everyone is going to be way more careful right? Nintendo has spent much of the lead up to Switch Sports reminding everyone to wear their straps so when they play these games they don’t once again accidentally smash their TV.

Well dear reader, as you definitely already know, at least one person has smashed their TV while playing Switch Sports and they even managed to do it on Stream for everyone to see.

What’s truly incredible about this clip is that, when you imagine someone destroying a TV, you picture them aggressively swinging their controller around, but no this is someone just casually flicking their wrist and sending their controller flying into their TV. His face in the moment tells the entire story.

Reviews so far about Nintendo Switch Sports have been very positive. It doesn’t have quite the same mass appeal that Wii Sports had, but most people not smashing their TVs are having a really fun time with it. If you do decide to go out and buy it though then please wear your straps. If not, you’re gonna be like this poor guy.