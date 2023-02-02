Make Sure To Play These 5 Games From The PlayStation Plus Collection

On Wednesday, PlayStation owners were abruptly told in an email that the PlayStation Plus Collection exclusive to PlayStation 5 owners would no longer be available starting on May 9. While many of the other features of PlayStation Plus such as its monthly games would still be available, anyone who is interested in the 19 free games better log on and claim them before they run out of time.

Unfortunately, while having a free collection of incredible games as soon as you turn on your PlayStation 5 was a really nice perk, it is really unlikely PlayStation decides to walk this decision back. Thankfully, claiming the games is incredibly easy and doesn’t even take up too much time. You simply go to the collection under the PlayStation Plus tab and select each game you want to claim. Once the game is claimed you have it in your library to download and play whenever you want. There is no downside whatsoever to going into the collection and claiming every single game even if you have no plans of ever playing it.

So with that in mind, once you have finished claiming all 19 games you should definitely think about downloading and playing these five. It’s a good variety that should hit most preferences.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted has always been a franchise that is best known for its large action setpieces rather than its story. That changes in Uncharted 4 which is without a doubt the best plot of the entire franchise, and if recent rumors that the series is finished are true then it’s one heck of a note to go out on. Even now its settings are just as gorgeous as they were when it first released on the PlayStation 4 back in 2016. It is a masterpiece of a game and if there is a single game on the entire PlayStation Plus collection that you should play then this is the one. As a personal note, this is the first Uncharted game I ever played and I loved it so much I went back and played through the entire franchise after missing it the first go around.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight is the final game in the Arkham trilogy and it is a really spectacular close to the franchise. Everything about this game is full of references, stories, and characters that fans of Batman will adore. While some do consider it the weakest of the trilogy, largely because of the Batmobile segments, it is still a really spectacular game with standout performances from the entire voice cast. It doesn’t do too much new, but it never needed to. It’s more of the same fun that Arkham Asylum and Arkham City previously provided and that is perfectly okay! It is also unfortunately one of the final Batman performances we got from Kevin Conroy before his passing.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Who doesn’t love a good ole fashion platformer? Why not get three for the price of one, or in this case none, with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy? It’s a remake of the first three Crash Bandicoot games, all classics, and is sure to challenge even the most veteran of platforming fans. It’s a very faithful remake with all of the classic levels expertly remade from the ground up, but with a few qualify of life choices here and there to make all three games meet modern standards. It even added in two new levels, Storm Ascent and Future Tense. Both are full of challenges for newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise. If you play this and enjoy all three games then a sequel, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released back in 2020 and is still readily available.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a return to form that fans of the franchise had long been demanding. Resident Evil has never been a stranger to campy dialogue or leaning in on the action, but many fans were thrilled to see Biohazard return the franchise to its routes as a horror game. Set in a first-person perspective, it will frighten just about anyone but it doesn’t stray too far from what makes Resident Evil unique. It still has its ridiculous moments, but they feel less like a hooking point and more like a breather between the game’s more scary setpieces.

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us is not a zombie game, but instead a story about people set in a world that happens to have zombie-like creatures. It’s not a game about saving the world or finding out a way to get society back on track; it’s a character driven story surrounding Joel and Ellie as they go through and experience that is going to change their life forever. It’s a masterpiece of a game, but can be extremely difficult to get through on an emotional level. If you have not played through it yet and are interested in giving it a shot, maybe thanks to the TV show, then there is no better chance for PS5 owners than right now.

Here is the full list of 19 games available until May 9: