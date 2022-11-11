Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series as well as numerous Batman video games, has reportedly died. He was 66 years old.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world,” Diane Pershing, the voice of Poison Ivy in the Fox Kids series, wrote on Facebook. while the Peter Mayhew Foundation tweeted, “Members of the Batman animated family are reporting that Kevin Conroy has passed away. We had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news.”

Batman: TAS creator Paul Dini also shared a simple but lovely tribute to the “one true Batman.”

Outside of Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy voiced Bruce Wayne in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Superman: The Animated Series, and Batman Beyond. He also made a hilarious appearance as Captain Sunshine on The Venture Bros., and memorably shared his (accurate) feelings on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.