Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved horror games ever made. Resident Evil is largely credited with popularizing the survival horror genre, but as many of its tropes such as tank controls static camera angles became overused and outdated there was a need for the genre to once again be modernized and Resident Evil 4 was the one to do it. It brought a behind-the-shoulder camera, more action-focused gameplay, and established a new formula the mainline franchise would follow until Resident Evil 7.

The gameplay style of Resident Evil 4 was so popular that games like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 were eventually remade in the style that Resident Evil 4 created. So as rumors of a Resident Evil 4 remake raged it led to a common question, what can a remake do that the original could not? During PlayStation’s State of Play event for the summer, we finally got a look at what that remake might look like.

Survival is just the beginning.

Resident Evil 4.

March 24th, 2023. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/2viJcrzdHC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) June 2, 2022

Unfortunately, the trailer didn’t give us too much to go on when it came to actual gameplay we can expect. Most of what was shown in the trailer were how they plan to make the upcoming game more cinematic than its predecessor, but that isn’t a bad thing! A more cinematic and story driven Resident Evil 4 could be very fun depending on how it’s handled.

We also got a release date of March 24, 2023 so we still have to wait a little bit longer for what will surely be one of the most anticipated games of the year.