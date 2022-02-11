Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated video game movies in quite some time. The first one ended up being a pleasant surprise, and news of a sequel generated plenty of excitement. They had a good foundation to build off of and the early trailers left a good impression — it even has Idris Elba playing Knuckles! Everything about the follow-up so far feels like it’s going to perfectly nail how a Sonic adventure should go, and its getting plenty of attention because of that.

With the movie set to come out in April, one of its major promotional moments will occur during the Super Bowl. Paramount released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Friday, and the trailer is meant to air on TV during the Super Bowl. It even features a funny pun involving the tails side of a coin.

The trailer itself gives us a little bit more info about what we can expect to see in the movie. As if there aren’t already plenty of reasons to be excited, we can see many iconic images such as Sonic and Tails’ plane, The Tornado, and snowboarding on an icy mountain. It even features a giant death machine created by Dr. Eggman meant to destroy Sonic. All of this looks and feels exactly how a Sonic movie should, and that’s what makes it so exciting. Hopefully, the movie doesn’t just meet the expectations of every Sonic fan, but exceeds them.