Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is already off to a better start than Sonic the Hedgehog: the trailer above is a Creepy Human Teeth-Free Zone (it’s next to Green Hill Zone). The Sonic sequel brings back Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and adds Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails (she’s the voice of the flying fox in the video games, too) and Idris Elba as Knuckles. When asked to tease his performance as the Poochie of the Sonic universe, The Wire star said, “Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that.”

Note: do not look up “sexy Knuckles” on Google Images.

The original Sonic was released in February 2020, meaning it was a lot of people’s last movie before theaters were shut down due to the pandemic. Is there someone out there — possibly the same someone who went against my advice and looked up “sexy Knuckles” on Google Images — who has been waiting to go Back to the Movies until Sonic 2 comes out? Considering Sonic’s famously intense fans, almost assuredly.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore, opens on April 8, 2022.