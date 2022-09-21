Ted Lasso Might Have A Cameo In ‘FIFA 23’

Ted Lasso is one of the best shows on television right now. The Apple TV exclusive just won multiple Emmys and people are giddy about upcoming seasons. Someone else that may be excited for the future of the show is the devs over at EA who working on FIFA 23.

On Tuesday, the official Ted Lasso Twitter account tweeted out an image of Jason Sudeikis in what was unquestionably a scanner that is used to put people into video games. The official account for FIFA replied to that tweet with nothing more than the eyes emojis. Considering that Ted Lasso is a show about soccer, we feel like this might be a big hint about Lasso appearing in FIFA 23 in some way.

Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him… pic.twitter.com/sDIS9VPDmh — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2022

👀 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 20, 2022

As far as collaborations go, this could potentially be a fun one if handled correctly. Lasso is a fun character who uses his positive attitude to coach his players on and off the pitch. It would be fun to get to experience that in some way in the game, even if it’s just a small cameo.

We do wonder where this cameo would appear, though. It feels like a safe bet that it will be part of the career mode in some way, but maybe they implement Lasso into some of the other modes, such as making him a card that can be unlocked in Ultimate Team. We’ll just have to wait and see what, exactly, EA has up its sleeve … if this is real, of course.