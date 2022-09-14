Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Seasons 3 And 4

The Ted Lasso crew might still be glowing from their Emmys win, but fans are already trying to get info on the hit show’s next season — and find out if it will be the last. The cast and crew have been leaving hints about the future of the series for some time, though it seems like we won’t have concrete answers until the show actually comes back. Until then, here is what the creators and cast have said so far about the upcoming season, and a potential fourth season.

Season two of the much-loved series premiered last July to lukewarm reviews, with the show tackling darker storylines than its signature wholesome debut season. Still, the crew took home the Emmy for Oustanding Comedy Series and Jason Sudeikis snagged his second Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

After their big win, Sudeikis was asked if the upcoming third season will be the last. “I think you’ve been misled,” Sudeikis said, referring to the rumors that swirled earlier this year. “I don’t know. It’s up to more factors than myself.” Season three currently does not have a release date, though the crew finished up filming over the summer.

Sudeikis told some more jokes while tiptoeing around the season four question. “The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, and people in production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn’t say yes or no.”

Earlier this year, writer and star Brett Goldstein was asked if the show would end at season three, and he seemed to be certain. “We are writing it like that,” the actor told Sunday Times. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” Assuming (and hoping) that the last part was a joke, it seems like he is set on the series ending after the upcoming season.

Sudeikis on the other hand seems to think that it’s not as straightforward as a yes or no. “I do know that this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be, and it will be what it was fortunate to become,” he said. “But as far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that’s helpful for headlines.” One thing’s for sure: we will see Lasso and his mustache sometime next year for season three on Apple TV, it’s just a matter of when!

