Jack Black is the MVP of the highest-grossing video game movie of all-time (and the biggest movie of 2023). In the music video for “Video Games,” Tenacious D‘s first new song in five years, he and Kyle “Rage Kage” Gass pay tribute to some of the most iconic video game characters ever, including Link (it’s almost Tears of the Kingdom Day!), Kratos, and Lara Croft. Black is also transported into Mario, but not as Bowser. This time, he’s Mario. Which I guess means Chris Pratt is now… Lakitu? That works.

In a statement, the D wrote, “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behing… But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys… in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world… Tenacious D!!!” They’ll lead (and play video games) as two kings.

