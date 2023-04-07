There isn’t a serious bone (at least not many) in Jack Black’s body. The comedian/actor/musician cannot help but insert humor into anything involved, including his vocal obligations to the The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Black found a way to blend his silly personality with his character Bowser for the film’s featured song, “Peaches.”

In the video directed by Cole Bennett, Black, sporting a high fashion spin on the feared supervillain, passionately plays a peach piano as he sings a song dedicated to his love, Princess Peach. Written and produced by the film’s directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, engineer John Spiker, and Black, the song teases the plot of the movie.

Spiker, Black’s longtime collaborator, opened up about working on the track with Black to Insider, saying, “Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple of days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it, and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

Watch the video above. Lyrical Lemonade also shared a behind-the-scenes video about how the “Peaches” visual came together, so find that below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.