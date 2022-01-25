Fans Have Lots Of Ideas For The Rock’s New Mystery Video Game Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making another video game movie. The star of 2005’s Doom and 2018’s Rampage is no stranger to movies based on video games so we’re not surprised to see that he is once again jumping into the genre. What’s more interesting is that he is choosing to not tell any of us what that movie is going to be about.

Of course, since nobody has any idea what he’s going to be in this led to massive speculation of what it could be. Is it going to be another action movie, perhaps something like Castlevania or Wolfenstein. Maybe he’s going in a more family-friendly direction and providing his voice for an animated adventure like Kirby or Mega Man? Whatever the movie is going to be, everyone had a lot of thoughts on it and couldn’t help but share what they were thinking on Twitter.

could you guys imagine how absolutely insane a metal gear solid movie would behttps://t.co/Rx9Isw16R8 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 25, 2022

The Rock in the role of a lifetime as "Gex: Enter the Gecko" pic.twitter.com/o80HATxrdO — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) January 25, 2022

Gonna compete with the Fast franchise https://t.co/zRv5wscDWR pic.twitter.com/K83hoBzLHL — Phillip Barnett (@regularbarnett) January 25, 2022

While some of these were serious, and others were joking, the potential games that The Rock could star in quickly went from non-serious speculation to see what the most obscure games we could put him in would be.

give us gritty pappa rappa the rapper, cowards https://t.co/MFnjYoftJy — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) January 25, 2022

Hardcore Paperboy movie, LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/BGCzAfClAO — A Jason Tabrys (@jtabrys) January 25, 2022

A lot of people really wanted him to be in a Tetris movie too. How would that even work? Would he slam the pieces down? Maybe he controls them? That’s for Hollywood to figure out.

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson starring in TETRIS – THE MOVIE! Falling squarely into theaters this summer." https://t.co/v0JzLFlzaS — Matt “Vaxx’d” Baldwin 🏴‍☠️ (@thisbrokenwheel) January 25, 2022

It's Tetris and he's changing his name from The Rock to The Block https://t.co/sJC8iHDYAC — Thomas Ross (@thomaross) January 25, 2022

Tetris. The Rock will play The Block. pic.twitter.com/YtysKIz23Z — I play games (@G_Obertron) January 25, 2022

Of course, movies are no stranger to taking concepts and blowing them way bigger than what they were based on. Boardgames like Clue and Battleship both received movies so hey let’s get weird with video games too. Minesweeper? Pinball? All starring The Rock.

The Rock Is: The Minesweeper https://t.co/VGhUsoAN4z — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) January 25, 2022

Can't wait to see the Rock in 3D Pinball Space Cadet.

I hope he's the Space Cadet! https://t.co/Aog9PJfvhc pic.twitter.com/n03mMdmjZA — Jon Liedtke (@jonliedtke) January 25, 2022

If there’s one thing that’s clear it’s that everyone thinks The Rock could star in a video game movie from any franchise. At this point let’s just let him do nothing but video game movies. He can own the genre all to himself and become the most famous video game movie actor ever.