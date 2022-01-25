Dwayne Johnson has starred in two movies based on video games, 2005’s Doom and 2018’s Rampage, neither of which are very good. (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level are video game movies, but they’re not based on a video game, an important distinction. Also, go outside, nerd.) Maybe the Rock will have better luck the third time. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the dinosaur skull fanatic teased that he’s bringing a video game to the big screen — but he won’t say what it is.

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen, one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends — but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

Hm, what could it be?

It’s a game that Johnson has played “for years,” so it’s probably nothing recent, like Cyberpunk 2077 (Keanu Reeves has that on lock). It’s also likely to be heavy on action and violence, so unless Tom Nook gets absolutely ripped and murders K.K. Slider (not out of the question), it won’t be Animal Crossing either. I think it should be Kingdom Hearts because I would like to hear the Rock try to explain the franchise’s incomprehensible lore. Also, he doesn’t play Sora, he’s Goofy. They have a history.

(Via Men’s Health)