Back when The Simpsons was at its peak, every joke it made felt like a winner. This is probably why even the most obscure ones are now referred to all across the internet on a pretty consistent basis. This is also how something that was on screen for almost no time at all is now a playable video game.

Kevin Costner’s Waterworld, which came out back in 1995, was known at the time as a massive flop after bombing at the box office despite a massive production budget. All of this led to a very easy joke for The Simpsons at the time about a video game spinoff for the Waterworld franchise, featuring Millhouse pumping in 40 quarters only to be told to put 40 more in the game after taking two steps. The joke is still funny even today!

This 20-second YouTube video is now a playable video game. Someone out there decided to not only remake this joke as a full fledged video game but to go far deeper than surely anyone in the writers room thought would happen at the time. The best part? It’s completely free! So if you’re a fan of The Simpsons, Waterworld, or video games then here’s a fun free game for you to play in your free time.