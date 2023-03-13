‘WWE 2K23’ Gets Even Stronger With WarGames And Rivalry Actions

Last year felt like a make or break moment for the WWE 2K series. After the game’s poor technical performance became the focal point of WWE 2K20, the 2K22 iteration was refreshing, as it was a clear rededication to improving the system and making it easier than ever to play.

Following the successful return of the WWE 2K series, WWE 2K23 brings its ‘Even Stronger’ moniker to life with a slew of updates that make this year exactly that. Without even pointing to the ease of gameplay and updates to Universe and MyRise modes, WarGames makes this iteration a must-have.

Fans can choose between 6- or 8-man WarGames matchups and let chaos reign in the two rings surrounded by cell structure. The game plays out much like you’d see in an actual match — characters are constrained to a platform outside the ring until the clock hits zero and it’s time to head to the match. On the way to the ring, you can grab weapons, climb into the cage, freely move between both rings, and climb the cage for dive attacks. Despite up to eight opponents being in the cage, the two rings gives enough space for this match not to feel crowded.

“There have been a lot of new match types in this franchise throughout the years, and I have to say, hands down WarGames is the best new match type that has ever been introduced in this game,” said Bryan Williams from the Visual Concepts team.

According to the developers, the backstage brawl match in 2K22 helped pave the way for WarGames, and the same could be true for the next evolution of the game. What that next match type could be is currently isn’t known, but the early success of this new game mode has given the team the “confidence to dream” as they build for the future.

When it comes to the nuts and bolts of standard gameplay, it continues to be incredibly easy to pick up and play with no background experience. You can no longer be the king of the reversals and successfully earn the advantage every other move. Matches flow much more similar to what you’d see on an episode of Raw or Smackdown, with developers making significant improvements to stamina to maintain that realism.